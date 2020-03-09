Leeds United winger Jack Harrison insists they will focus on themselves during promotion run-in

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has insisted they will be focusing on themselves during the promotion run-in as to avoid unnecessary pressure as reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Saturday which saw them leapfrog West Bromwich Albion and claim top spot in the Championship.

Leeds have won each of their last five games and look to be hitting brilliant form at just the right time but Harrison insists they aren’t focusing on rivals West Bromwich Albion or third-placed Fulham.

“At this point in the season we just have to continue looking at us. We’re focused on winning games and getting as many points as we can. If we get too caught up with everything that’s going on around in the league then it adds unnecessary pressure,” Harrison said.

“We don’t need that. We just need to stay focused on ourselves and keep our heads down and keep taking it game by game. It was a good performance from the lads.”

“We knew how important it was to continue this run, especially coming towards the end of the season. It’s always nice to get that second goal and at the time we did.”

“Then you have to try and manage the game from there. I think we’ve improved a lot on that this season.”

Leeds are seven points clear of Fulham who occupy third place and it would seemingly take a huge effort from one of the chasing pack to overtake the Whites before the end of the season.