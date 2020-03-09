QPR star Manning reveals heated half-time talk helped inspire comeback win vs Preston

Speaking to the club’s official website, Queens Park Rangers man Ryan Manning has revealed that a heated half-time helped spur the side on in their 3-1 win over Preston North End at the weekend.

Queens Park Rangers went into half-time 1-0 down away to Preston North End on Saturday, with Daniel JOhnson’s goal the difference between the two sides, with Mark Warburton’s side putting in an underwhelming display in the first 45 minutes.

However, the R’s came out for the second half revitalised, going on to come from behind to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Grant Hall, Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze, with Geoff Cameron being sent off around the hour mark.

Now, speaking after the game, goalscorer Manning reflected on the importance of a heated half-time team talk, saying that it helped turn the game around. He said:

“It was the old cliché of a tale of two halves. The first half was difficult and we had to battle quite a bit to stay in the game, which is part and parcel of football.

“We got into each other at half time and tried to give a reaction. To get the equaliser, go down to 10 men and then get the two goals showed again that we have good characters in the changing room. We’ve shown that character all season.

“It would’ve been easy for us to have come out in the second half and for the game to have got away from us. We dug in and we came out [in the second half]and started well, gained a bit of momentum and obviously Hally stepped up to get us back in it.

“It was then a case of us trying to nick the win, which we did. Preston is one of the hardest places to come in the league and take three points, so to win the game was massive for us. Now we want to keep up this good vein of form that we have got going at the moment, keep moving in the right direction and finish the season strongly.”