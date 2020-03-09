Ex-Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie makes Championship relegation prediction

Speaking to Football League World, former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has predicted that Barnsley, Luton Town and Hull City will be relegated to League One by the end of the season.

The battle to stay in the Championship is hotting up, with eight teams fighting to stay in the division. Only eight points separate 17th placed Stoke City and bottom side Barnsley, with Luton Town, Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Wigan Athletic, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town also in the fight.

With the race hotting up, former Aston Villa midfielder and Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has moved to make his prediction on who he thinks will fail in their efforts to stave off the drop down to League One, predicting that Barnsley and Luton will both be relegated, alongside Hull City, whose form over the course of 2020 has seen them plummet down the Championship table.

Speaking to Football League World to deliver his verdict, Hendrie said:

“I’m sticking with the bottom two that are there now, Barnsley and Luton, even though they’re not a million miles off. I just think they’ve got a bit of a gap to close.

“I’m going to throw one in and I just feel that Hull City might slip out this season, I just feel with the run of form that they’re on and they’re struggling for goals this season.

“With Jarrod Bowen gone, that has absolutely destroyed them, he was their main goal source and with the fixtures coming up they have some very tough games all in and around the bottom six. I just feel that they’re going to slip away on the back of this poor form.”