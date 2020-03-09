Are QPR genuine contenders for the Championship Play-Offs?

There is always a team that manages to hit form near the end of the season and sneak into the Play-Offs out of nowhere.

The race for the Championship top six will go down to the wire again this year with any side from 6th to 13th in with a chance.

QPR currently lie 13th and are six points away after their impressive 3-1 win over Preston North End at Deepdale at the weekend.

Their fans are starting to believe they can put some results together with nine games left of the season and get into the mix. They are unbeaten in their last six games and are the third highest scorers in the division behind West Bromwich Albion and Brentford.









Eberechi Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning have established themselves as some of the brightest talents in the league this term and with those on top form at the moment, Mark Warburton’s side could be capable of beating any side.

After their win over Preston, Warburton told their website: “From one to eighteen, the whole team put in a magnificent shift. Everyone’s worked hard and prepared well all week and we’ve been able to come away with a win for our fans, who were also outstanding.”

Warburton has experience of getting into the Play-Offs, having guided Brentford there in the 2014/15 season, and will have his QPR side looking up now.

Their next two games are against lowly duo Barnsley and Charlton Athletic and they could leapfrog those teams above them if they can pick up maximum points.

QPR started the season brightly but fell off after they started to concede too many goals. They have been solid recently and if they can continue to keep opponents at bay, the statistics suggest the goals are always going to come at the other end.