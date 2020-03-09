Derby County boss provides positive injury update on Wayne Rooney and Tom Lawrence

Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County boss Philip Cocu has provided a positive injury update on duo Wayne Rooney and Tom Lawrence, confirming the pair are expected to be in contention for this weekend’s game against Millwall.

In form duo Wayne Rooney and Tom Lawrence were both absent for Derby County’s 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon, with their absence not stopping the Rams from taking all three points away from the tie.

Rooney’s omission from the squad came as more of a shock than Lawrence’s after the Welsh international was substituted in Derby’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United after picking up a knock. However, a positive update has now been provided regarding the pair.

Speaking to the club’s official website after his side’s win over Blackburn, manager Philip Cocu moved to provide an update on Rooney and Lawrence, confirming that they are both expected to be in contention for this weekend’s game against Millwall at The Den. He said:

“Wayne had a muscle problem and it doesn’t seem big, but he couldn’t train at 100 per cent. We didn’t want to take a risk where maybe he would have a big injury and he would be out for the rest of the season. We will assess him and examine exactly what the problem is, but we expect that he will be available for the next game.

“Tom had a knock on his calf in the FA Cup game. I think one or two more days would be enough, but he couldn’t play today [Sunday]. It is a minor knock for him.”

Both Rooney and Lawrence have been in strong form recently. Rooney has had a big impact since his arrival, scoring four goals and laying on two assists in his 15 games for the club, Lawrence too has been playing well, netting four goals and providing two assists in seven games across all competitions throughout February.