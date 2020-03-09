Noel Whelan urges Leeds United not to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin on permanent deal

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged his old side not to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin on a permanent deal in an interview with Football Insider.

The on-loan striker has failed to make any real impact so far at Elland Road since his arrival from RB Leipzig in January and Whelan thinks to sign him permanently would represent a ‘huge mistake’.

The 22-year-old has only made three substitute appearances with him having received specific training from the Leeds coaching staff with Bielsa not convinced he is up to the fitness levels required for the weekly slog of Championship football.

Whelan gave his views on Augustin saying: “I think it would be a big risk signing him. I do not think there is any point. He is not going to contribute anything this year, that is for sure.”

“Despite what people may think, that he is a £40million player, to get that kind of a price tag you have got to be fit and be banging in 25 goals a season, three on the bounce. He is not going to do that.”

“He is not going to do it next year in the Premier League, that would be too much for him. One game in eight months he has played.”

“We need more strikers, probably three. If he is going to be signed it cannot be on the back of what he has done so far because he has done nothing.”

Leeds currently only have Patrick Bamford as their main senior striker with Tyler Roberts able to occupy the position but Bielsa feels he is more adept at playing as the number ten behind the frontman.

The Yorkshire giants are well on course to achieve promotion this season and would certainly require attacking reinforcements should they reach the Premier League.