Championship

Liverpool’s Harry Wilson says career “really started” on loan at Hull City

Hull City midfielder Harry Wilson (49) celebrates scoring goal to go 1-0 during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 7 April 2018. Picture by Ian Lyall.

Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson has said he feels his career “really started” on loan at Hull City, as per Football on BT Sport (tweet below).

The 22-year-old has spent this season on loan in the Premier League at AFC Bournemouth and has admitted he has a decision to make on his long-term future this summer.

Hull took a chance on him in January 2018 with Wilson having only had previous senior football experience on loan at Crewe Alexandra when he was 18. However, he played a key part in their survival under Nigel Adkins that season and chipped in with seven goals in 14 games.

He then linked up with Derby County on loan in the last campaign and scored 18 goals in all competitions to help the Rams get into the Championship Play-Offs.

Wilson on loan at Derby last season.

Speaking on BT Sport at the weekend, Wilson said his loan to Hull two years ago helped him kick-start his career: “I went on loan to Hull and I felt my career really started, maybe a bit later than what I wanted, I think I’d just turned 20.”

“But now I’m 22 and I have got over 100 appearances under my belt in men’s football and I’m in the Premier League where I have always wanted to be.”

Wilson has adapted well to life in the top flight with Bournemouth this season but his chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first team in the future are slim due to the abundance of talent they have at their peril in his position.

