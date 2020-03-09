Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan offers full backing to Patrick Bamford

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has offered his backing to Patrick Bamford following his goal against Huddersfield Town on Saturday in an interview with Football Insider.

Bamford has come in for waves of criticism this season with many supporters believing he should have scored a lot more goals than he has with the sheer amount of chances they are creating.

The striker scored the second goal of the game in the Yorkshire derby and Whelan claims he has been misjudged by some fans and thinks his workrate and effort often goes unnoticed.

When asked about his goal, Whelan said: “It is what he deserves. The amount of effort he puts into every single game. I know for a number nine it is about scoring goals but he brings so much more to the side.”

“He takes a lot of stick from a lot of people and it is very divided with the fans. What they need to realise is that he has never been prolific in his career but he is Leeds United’s top scorer so he is doing something right.”

“The work that he does is a massive help and a lot of people do not see that but it is very much recognised by me as a striker. It is not an easy job to do.”

Bamford has netted 13 times so far this season and is the club’s top goalscorer but when taking into consideration the amount of chances he has, there is a fair argument that his goal return should be higher.

When compared with the likes of Fulham’s Aleksandr Mitrovic and Brentford’s Ollie Watkins who have over 20 league goals each in sides which arguably create less chances than Leeds it is somewhat fair to see why there has been some criticism aimed at Bamford.