West Brom looking to swoop for £8million rated QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel

West Bromwich Albion could be set for a summer swoop for £8million rated Queens Park Rangers star Bright Osayi-Samuel according to The Sun.

There is speculation that Albion have identified him as one of their main summer targets should they win promotion to the Premier League following his fine campaign so far.

Osayi-Samuel has been a real highlight for Rangers this season and is seen to have the potential to be a future star and ready to make the step up to the next level.

West Brom are currently second in the Championship table and six points ahead of third-placed Fulham with just nine games remaining.

The 22-year-old joined QPR from Blackpool three years ago but he is now enjoying a breakthrough campaign for Mark Warburton’s side and has contributed eight goals and six assists this season.

Osayi-Samuel has real pace and acceleration and is attracting a lot of interest from top-flight clubs and it may take a real battle for QPR to retain him this summer.

The Nigerian-born youngster can play on the left or right-wing highlighting his versatility as another asset to his game.

West Brom have utilised the transfer market to bring in some young and explosive wingers this season with the likes of Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson having thrived under the stewardship of Slaven Bilic.

Bilic is keen to bring young and hungry players to the club who could make a real impact in the Premier League should they achieve their aim of top-flight football.