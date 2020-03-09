West Brom’s Kane Wilson on “learning curve” loan at Tranmere Rovers

West Brom defender Kane Wilson has said his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers this season has been a “massive learning curve”, as per a report by Liverpool Echo.

The youngster joined Micky Mellon’s side in August and has since made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Whites, having sustained a few injuries this term.

Wilson, who is 19 years old, is a former teammate of Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho with England Under-17’s.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at West Brom and has also had loan spells at Exeter City and Walsall in the past.

Wilson has talked about his time at Prenton Park this season, as per the Liverpool Echo: “This has been a massive, massive learning curve for me at Tranmere. It’s hard going out on loan as you’re starting fresh wherever you go. It’s three loans where it’s three fresh starts, three new managers, three new sets of team-mates and fans. Fans can be just as important as the manager, they’ve got to get used to you. I just play my game, keep my head down and see where it takes me.”

He added: “Injuries have been the biggest thing for me this year. I’ve never had this many injuries in one season before.”

Tranmere are currently fighting for their lives in League One and are in the relegation zone. However, they are six point off AFC Wimbledon above them and have two games in-hand. Can Wilson help them survive between now and the end of the campaign?