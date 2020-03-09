Bolton Wanderers could move for goalkeeper on emergency loan

Bolton Wanderers may move for a goalkeeper on an emergency loan deal, as per a report by the Bolton News.

First choice ‘keeper Remi Matthews sustained an ankle injury in the Trotters’ 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, leaving them with just 17-year-old Matthew Alexander as their only option.

Keith Hill’s side have used Alexander as their back-up throughout this season and he has played twice in all competitions this season.

Bolton do have the option to bring in another stopper for seven days which is something they are set to look into this week.

Fellow League One strugglers Southend United have utilised this market by bringing in ‘keeper Patrik Gunnarsson from Championship side Brentford recently.

Hill has said, as per the Bolton News: “Potentially we could take an emergency loan goalkeeper in. That is an option for us. But I have no fear of playing Matty Alexander. He is an excellent young goalkeeper and I’d be more than willing to play him if needs be.”

“I support him and I am sure he would support me with his performance. I trust these young players and I don’t have a problem playing them when the time is right.”

It has been a testing season for Bolton this term and they need to preparing for the next campaign with relegation to League Two on the horizon.

They could a new goalkeeper at the club in place for their clash with Burton Albion this weekend.