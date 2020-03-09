Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey eyeing Play-Offs with Doncaster Rovers

Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey has made an impressive start to life on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

The 18 year old has scored three goals in seven games for Darren Moore’s side since joining on loan until the end of the season in January.

Ramsey, who is an England Under-19 international, scored the winner for Donny in their 1-0 away win against MK Dons last time out.

The Yorkshire side are currently five points outside the Play-Offs with 12 games left of the campaign to play.

Ramsey has proven to be a shrewd acquisition by Moore this winter and looks set for a bright future in the game.

His immediate focus is helping Doncaster get into the top six and he has said, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press: “I think a couple of weeks back we were right in the mix and then we slipped up in a couple of games. If we keep this run going then we can definitely get back up the going. We’ve lost two games in the last few weeks but we’ve followed it up with two wins so everyone is buzzing.”

“We just want to make it three wins now on Saturday. It’s a great confidence boost to have got these last two and when we get the three points on Saturday it’s only going to add to that.”

Next up for Donny is AFC Wimbledon at the Keepmoat Stadium and they will be looking to build on their win at the weekend.