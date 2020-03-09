Slaven Bilic has warned West Brom – ‘We can’t ignore our rivals’

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has warned that they ‘can’t ignore their rivals’ following their 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon as reported by the Express & Star.

Albion lost top spot as they drew a blank in Wales whilst Leeds United beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 to leapfrog the Midlands side.

The Baggies remain six points clear of third-placed Fulham and Bilic admitted that he is now taking a real interest in the sides around them.

“I’m watching every game, of course, I am – I am now a big fan of the Championship,” Bilic joked. “But to be fair, put it this way if there was a game today between Leeds against Fulham, I would be a big Leeds fan!”

“But we are very positive. We are not over the moon with the Swansea result. But Swansea away is a very difficult game. It’s a clean sheet, a point. And with the results elsewhere it’s a good point for us.”

Although West Brom are still well on course for automatic promotion and a return to the Premier League, Bilic claimed his side have to improve on their two most recent performances.

“We are in a good situation,” he continued. “Especially when all the guys know what they have to do to be better, to win. We have nine games to go and we have to win games but so do the others.”

“It is very tough, every team is fighting for something. Is it promotion, is it play-offs, is it to stay up? It is going to be very difficult but that is why the Swansea point is good. But it is only good if we are honest – which we are – I have told the guys we have to do a little bit better.”