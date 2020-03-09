Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa set to keep faith with Patrick Bamford

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is set to keep faith with number one choice striker Patrick Bamford ahead of Tyler Roberts according to Football Insider.

Bielsa is renowned for sticking with his ‘tried and tested’ line up and he is not imminently going to be changing his stance with Bamford still regarded as his best option despite his recent slump in front of goal.

Roberts has recently returned from injury and impressed against Hull City as he came off the bench to score two goals in their 4-0 victory.

Bielsa prefers to retain a settled starting XI with automatic promotion on the horizon as long as they continue their recent good form.

The Argentine boss is a huge admirer of Roberts and regards him capable of playing a number of attacking roles, including the number ten which he feels might be his best position.

Many Leeds United supporters have called for Bamford to be dropped due to him having only netted twice in 2020 before he added another to the tally in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Although Bielsa has faith in 20-year-old Roberts he will continue to use him as an impact substitute unless his current starting XI is hit with injuries to the likes of Pablo Hernandez, Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford.

Roberts has struggled to get regular game time with much of his time at Leeds having been blighted by injury since his move from West Bromwich Albion in 2018 but he will be hoping to have more match action from now until the end of the campaign.