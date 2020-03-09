Newcastle interested in signing Middlesbrough starlet Hayden Coulson

According to The Sun (print edition, 8th March, Page 59), Newcastle United are interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson.

Coulson has recently signed a contract extension at Middlesbrough and has been an integral part of Jonathan Woodgate’s team so far this season.

Used primarily as a left wing-back, Coulson can also play as a full-back and as a left-midfielder or left-winger. His versatility would stand him in good stead if he was to make the jump up to the Premier League.

Newcastle have sent scouts to monitor the defender’s progress in recent weeks, but the report states that Boro would be holding out for a bid in the region of £10 million, a figure that the Toon could be willing to pay to secure his services.

Having lost Paul Dummett and Jetro Williams to injury this season, the Magpies are in the market for a left-back and Coulson could fit the bill perfectly. Danny Rose was brought in in January, but will most likely return to his parent club Tottenham at the end of the campaign.

Coulson has been used further upfield in recent weeks with Marvin Johnson being used on the left side of the back four. He scored his first senior goal in Boro’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn in January, and registered an assist in the 2-2 draw with Forest last week, earning the Sky Sports Man of the Match award in the process.

Despite the interest from the top tier, Coulson will need to knuckle down and maintain his focus, with the 21-year old expected to be a key player for Middlesbrough in the relegation run-in.