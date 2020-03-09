Derby County youngster Sibley provides reaction to first senior goal

Speaking post-match on the dcfc.co.uk website, youngster Louie Sibley spoke about his delight to have netted his first senior goal and how it was something he had dreamt about for a long time.

Derby County comfortably beat play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers 3-0 to carry on their upward momentum and strengthen their own play-off aspirations in the process.

The win catapulted the Rams into 12th place in the Championship table putting them within five points of a play-off place, a position that looked increasingly unlikely in the first half of the season.

However, since the turn of the year and the arrival of the influential Wayne Rooney, Derby have accumulated 21 points, a run of form which has ignited what seemed an unlikely play-off charge. Aston Villa’s rise up the Championship table last season came as somewhat of a surprise to most, could Derby emulate something similar heading into the final nine games?

Whilst a win over Tony Mowbray’s side has added more fuel to Derby’s charge up the league table, it was Louie Sibley’s first professional goal for Derby that has stolen the headlines.

The 18-year-old was making his full debut for the Rams and it didn’t take long for him to make a name for himself at Pride Park. On 26 minutes he unleashed an unstoppable effort which flew into the top corner.

Sibley’s strike means that he becomes the fourth recent academy product to have found the net for the first-team this season, following in the footsteps of Jayden Bogle, Jason Knight and Lee Buchanan.

Speaking to RamsTV about the delight of scoring his first senior goal, he said:

“Before the game, I knew I was starting and it was another opportunity for me and I feel like when I step on the pitch I am going to try my hardest and keep proving that I can step up,

“It was a dream come true to get that goal. I have been dreaming about that moment for a long time now and to finally do it, I showed in my celebration how much it means to me. I couldn’t stop smiling afterwards and it is a dream come true.”

Despite taking the plaudits for his special strike, Sibley was quick to praise the resilience of his side and felt it was an outstanding team display, he added:

“In every game we just want to keep playing and today the whole team was outstanding, especially in the first half,” he said.

“We controlled the game, from the back four through to the midfield, and the front three were brilliant as well. It was a great team performance.

“We should have been more clinical to see the game out easier but I thought, especially in the first half, that we were outstanding.”

The Derby youngster rounded off the interview by admitting:

“I’m buzzing to sit down with my family tonight and watch the highlights and my goal.”