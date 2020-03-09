Key Luton Town figure Bradley reacts to Wigan goalless draw

Speaking to Luton Town’s official website, Sonny Bradley praised his team-mates’ hard work to come away with a point against fellow relegation battlers Wigan Athletic.

The Hatters find themselves cut adrift in the Sky Bet Championship relegation spots by six points, however, they still have to host bottom side Barnsley, before traveling to Yorkshire teams Huddersfield and Hull City in their final nine games.

Whilst they’ve given themselves a mountain to climb to escape an immediate return back to League One, recent results would suggest that the Hatters have faced an upward turn in trajectory and performances.

Luton have collected five points from their last three matches, including a 2-0 win over rivals and promotion chasers Brentford at Kenilworth Road.

And whilst relegation is an impending possibility, it is their home form that will be crucial heading into the final stretch of the season. Luton have won three out of their last four games at home, a record that is contrasting to 21st place Hull City who have failed to win at the KCOM Stadium since the turn of the year – a winless run which stretches back to December when a Jarrod Bowen brace against Stoke completed a turnaround.

The porous form of those above Luton will give them added encouragement with a tough assessment against Preston North End facing them this Saturday.

Speaking to LutonTown.co.uk after their goalless draw against Wigan, centre-back Sonny Bradley was full of praise for his defence who come away with their fourth clean sheet of the season:

“We’ve worked extremely hard this week on trying to nullify their chances and we’ve done that well,

“I think they’ve had one really good chance towards the end and Simon Sluga has pulled off a great save, kept us in the game and got us a clean sheet.

“I think in this division whether you play home or away, keeping a clean sheet is very difficult because of how much quality there is in this division,” said Bradley, who has been previously involved in the Hatter’s last two clean sheets against Sheffield Wednesday and relegation rivals Middlesbrough.

Bradley also spoke his recent recovery from injury and how he felt the fixture against Wigan was the correct time for him to make his return, he said:

“It’s never nice when you’re out for a couple of weeks because in this division it’s sharp physically and mentally. It might take you five or ten minutes just to get the pace of the game because no matter how hard you train, it’s not the same as playing a game.

“Within five or ten minutes I picked up the pace of the game and me personally I felt fine so it’s just about recovering right now. The injury has gone, I’m passed it and it’s just about making myself available, making myself as fit as I can be to make a difference to the team.”