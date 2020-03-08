Garry Monk “lost for words” after Sheffield Wednesday’s humiliating loss to Brentford

Speaking to the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has said he is “lost for words” after his side fell to a humiliating 5-0 defeat to promotion hopefuls Brentford.

Brentford returned to winning ways in stylish fashion on Saturday afternoon, beating Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at Griffin Park. It was another poor first-half display by Garry Monk’s side, heading into the break 3-0 down just as they did last weekend against Derby County.

First-half goals from Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbuemo put the Bes 3-0 up and Thomas Frank’s side only went on to strengthen their lead in the second half, with Dasilva scoring his second before Tariqe Fosu-Henry came off the bench to make it 5-0.

After the game, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk spoke to the club’s official website to reflect on the defeat, saying that for the first time in his career, the defeat left him lost for words. Speaking to the club’s official website, Monk said:

“I’m lost for words after that it’s the first time I can say that in my career. The only thing I can say to the fans is that I apologise, they should not have to see a performance like that. It was embarrassing and I’m tired of sitting here saying the same things, listening to my own voice.

“The players train well every day, we have meetings individually and collectively, all the right things are said and then we see that. Brentford are a good side but we made them look good.”