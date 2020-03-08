Mark Warburton thrilled with QPR’s half-time reaction after 3-1 victory over Preston

Speaking to the club’s official website, Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton expressed his joy at his side’s half-time reaction in their 3-1 win over promotion-hopefuls Preston North End.

Queens Park Rangers took their unbeaten streak from five games to six on Saturday afternoon, defeating Preston North End 3-1 at Deepdale.

Preston went into the break ahead after Daniel Johnson converted from the penalty spot, but QPR put on an impressive second-half display to take all three points back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Grant Hall converted from Eberechi Eze’s free-kick before Geoff Cameron was handed a second yellow card, seemingly swinging the favour back towards the hosts.

However, it was QPR who pounced to secure the win, with Ryan Manning putting Mark Warburton’s side ahead with 78 minutes on the clock before Eze added a third six minutes later.

The win sees QPR rise to 12th place, moving them to within six points of the play-offs as they continued their strong form, while Preston’s third consecutive defeat allowed the chasing pack to move in closer.

After the game, Warburton discussed his side’s performance, praising his players for their reaction after a poor first-half. He said:

“This is a tough place to come to – Preston are a very good team. They are where they are in the league because they deserve to be there. They’re hard to beat, they have physicality, they are clever and they are well-organised by Alex Neil. They’re a good outfit and we knew what we had to do.

“First half, we were as bad as we’ve been all season. Only Barnsley away comes near that, in terms of winning our duels, pressing up the pitch, taking care of the football. Everything that we do well, we didn’t do well in that first half.

“The players had a few heated words at half-time, which is good – you saw the reaction that this squad are capable of. To get the three points, to play in the manner we did in the second half – dominating a very good team with 10 men, too – deserves so much credit.

“We changed our shape slightly and were on the front foot. We got first contacts on the ball, were first to second balls and won our duels. From one to eighteen, the whole team put in a magnificent shift. Everyone’s worked hard and prepared well all week and we’ve been able to come away with a win for our fans, who were also outstanding. It was a really pleasing afternoon’s work.”