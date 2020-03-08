“Not our day” – Paul Warne reacts to Rotherham United’s surprise 3-1 loss to Rochdale

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has reacted his side’s 3-1 defeat to Rochdale, saying to the club’s official website that it was an “off day” for the Millers.

Automatic promotion candidates Rotherham went into Saturday’s game against Rochdale without a loss in seven games, with their opponents sitting in 20th place heading into the tie. However, it was Rochdale who came away with all three points in an unlikely result at Spotland.

Rochdale attacker Ian Henderson scored either side of half-time to put Brian Barry-Murphy’s side 2-0 up with 70 minutes gone before Matty Lund added a third with 15 minutes remaining. Rotherham managed to pull one back through Jamie Lindsay in the 92nd minute but his first goal for the Millers was a mere consolation as they fell to a surprise defeat.

The result sees Coventry City strengthen their grip on the League One title, sitting five points clear of Rotherham with a game in hand, while wins for Oxford United and Peterborough United sees them close the gap on the top two. The win for Rochdale sent them into 19th place, moving ahead of AFC Wimbledon and taking them seven points clear of the bottom three.

After the game, Rotherham boss Paul Warne spoke to the club’s official website to deliver his verdict on the defeat, saying:

“Overall, I was disappointed obviously. We had a good following here today and they did not deserve to watch that. We came here to win but a few of the lads had an off day which is the nicest way to put it. We had a few changes across the backline and we did not look as organised as we have done.

“We haven’t turned into a bad team overnight. We’ve been amazing away from home this season but it was not our day. We are still second. We have got nine cup finals left so it may be a good kick for the lads. It’s tight and it’s exciting for everyone. All the teams are looking to get to the Championship.”