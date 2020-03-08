Stoke City midfielder Allen set for surgery after suffering season-ending injury

A report from Stoke on Trent Live has confirmed that Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen is poised to undergo surgery by the end of today (Sunday) after he suffered a ruptured achilles tendon.

Saturday’s result for Stoke City was a massively impressive one and hugely important in their efforts to stave off relegation to League One. The Potters comfortably beat relegation-threatened Hull City 5-1 to take them to 17th place in the Championship table, leaving them three points clear of the bottom three.

Braces from Nick Powell and Sam Clucas and a penalty from Tyrese Campbell secured the win for Stoke, with Leo da Silva Lopes scoring the only goal for Hull. However, the win was overshadowed by a serious injury to midfield star Joe Allen.

Allen was stretchered off just before the break and it has been confirmed that the Wales international has suffered a ruptured achilles tendon, bringing an end to his season and ruling him out of EURO 2020.

Now, it has been confirmed that the midfielder will undergo surgery today (Sunday) to set him on his way on the road to recovery. No estimated return date on timespan has been given, but Allen is not likely to feature until later this year.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill spoke to Stoke on Trent Live after the game to discuss the injury to the midfielder, saying it will be a “huge loss” for his side. He said:

“It’s a huge loss. He’s a terrific player, a terrific lad. He’s been fantastic for me. When you come into a club, players like Joe Allen make your job a lot easier. He had so much to look forward to not only at the end of the season but Euro 2020 as well with Wales. I’m gutted for the player and it’s taken a bit of shine off the victory.”