Blackburn veteran Downing poised to sign new Rovers deal despite MLS interest

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Stewart Downing is set to snub the chance to make a move to the MLS in favour of signing a new deal with the Championship club.

Since signing on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, Stewart Downing has impressed with Blackburn Rovers. Despite being aged 35, the midfielder has played an important role in Tony Mowbray’s side to help them to 10th place after 36 games.

Downing only signed a one-year deal upon his arrival at Ewood Park and his deal is set to expire at the end of the season. However, it has now been reported that the former England international is poised to sign a new deal with Blackburn, snubbing interest from the MLS in the process.

Downing is said to be attracting interest from the United States but he is reported to be keen on remaining with Rovers for at least another season. The 35-year-old has played an impressive 35 times across all competitions, including 33 times in the Championship.

Along the way, he has scored two goals and provided seven assists, playing in a range of positions for Mowbray’s side, including in the middle of the park and in his natural role on the left side of midfield, as well as at left-back when needed.

Downing has plenty of experience at the top of the game, registering over 400 Premier League appearances during spells with Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham, also representing England on 35 occasions.

Now, it awaits to be seen if Downing ends up penning a new deal with Blackburn Rovers to extend his career by at least another season.