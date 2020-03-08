Huddersfield Town Cowley pays Leeds United a series of big compliments after 2-0 loss

Huddersfield Town arrived at Elland Road to take on Leeds United in yesterday’s game on the back of a great, 4-0 win against a waning Charlton Athletic side. They faced a Whites side coming off the back of a similar 4-0 win against a beleaguered Hull City outfit. The Terriers, due to their upturn in form, were seen to pose a different threat to the side that went down 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

In truth, it was pretty much the same performance at Elland Road as it was at the John Smith’s. Leeds United dominated the possession, their high-press squeezing the life out of the Huddersfield attack to the extent that leading scorer Karlan Grant was seen more carrying out defensive duties than he was as a goal threat.

As at the John Smith’s, the game ended by the same 2-0 scoreline as Marcelo Bielsa’s side continued their rich vein of form with a fifth win in succession and, in doing so, a fifth, consecutive clean sheet. It was a win that was pleasing to the eye for Leeds United fans, if not so for Town fans.

However, it was a performance that did catch the eye of Terriers boss Danny Cowley who more than appreciated the lesson that Huddersfield Town were taught by Bielsa’s rampant Whites. Commenting on the result, Cowley was quick to point out his opposite number, Marcelo Bielsa, for praise. Of the Argentinian, he said: “He’s a genius. If you’re going to get out-managed, get out-managed with a genius.”

There was much to learn from Leeds United’s performance for Cowley and he was quick to also single out the influence that Bielsa’s methods have had on the Whites. Bielsa inherited the bulk of a side that finished 13th under the Christiansen/Heckingbottom combination and has turned them into a polished outfit.

On this point, Cowley was also full of admiration stating: “Just look at them, they’ve got really good players, I don’t want to take anything away from the players but look at the energy, the intensity, their behaviours and habits, he must be relentless in his demands in training to get them to play with that physical output.”

Cowley thinks that Leeds United are destined for the Premier League this season and it’s more a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ this will happen. Speaking directly about the way Leeds play, Cowley said: “Some of tactically is a bit crazy, they’re man to man, always got plus one defensively and if you can be good enough to play out of the pressure you can definitely hurt them in space but you’ve got to be really good to do that.”

Very few sides have been able to negotiate Leeds’ pressing play and find themselves the breathing space in which to play into space the Whites leave. Huddersfield Town became the latest side to not be able to make inroads into Leeds United, despite endeavouring to do so. It’s looking more likely that Leeds will gain promotion this season and Danny Cowley thinks that they fully deserve it.