Leeds United loaned out Grot bags wonder goal for Vitesse

Leeds United had a policy of bringing in young players from high-profile sides on the continent with a view to them being an investment for the future either to come through the system or be sold on. As capitalist as it stands, that is the long and short of some of the Whites previous recruitment.

One such player who fit the bill was Dutch youngster Jay-Roy Grot who joined the Whites from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen for a fee of around £1.4 million. He was one of the players who didn’t fit the above mold in that he was brought in to challenge for a first-team spot with the Whites. That challenge hasn’t really worked out for the impressively-built Dutch youngster.

He featured 22 times for the Whites, mainly coming on as a substitute and scored one goal with one assist added as well. The last two campaigns, both masterminded by Marcelo Bielsa, have seen him loaned out back to the Eredivisie to VVV-Venlo (2018/19 – six goals/three assists) and Vitesse this current campaign (two goals/one assist).

Those two goals include the following wonder goal from yesterday’s victory over FC Twente:

Grot running over half the length of the field is what Whites fans wanted to see but, sadly, that didn’t transpire. Instead, some segments of the Whites online supporter base turned on him out of frustration. This fan frustration was part of his acclimatisation to English football and to him commenting on the loneliness and isolation he felt as he tried to adjust.

At present, his immediate future is away from Elland Road and, in truth, the future beyond that does seem to indicate that a move elsewhere is more than likely to happen.