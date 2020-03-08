PREVIEW: Derby County v Blackburn Rovers

Derby County and Blackburn Rovers will both be looking to close in on the play-off places in the Sky Bet Championship when the pair meet at Pride Park this afternoon.

The Rams could move to within five points of sixth place with victory while three points for Rovers would move them into the play-off places on goal difference.

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu could be without a number of players for his side’s latest Sky Bet Championship fixture. Defender Andre Wisdom and striker Tom Lawrence will be assessed before kick-off while Duane Holmes and Tom Huddlestone are not yet fit to feature. Midfielder Krystian Bielik is ruled out for the rest of the season and is therefore unavailable for selection.

Blackburn Rovers arrive at Pride Park without defender Darragh Lenihan who is suspended. Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will also be unable to call upon injured quartet Bradley Dack, Lewis Holtby, Derrick Williams and Corry Evans.

The two sides last met in the Sky Bet Championship in December when Adam Armstrong netted the only goal of the game as Blackburn Rovers won 1-0 at Ewood Park.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm and admission is available for both sets of fans ahead of the match.