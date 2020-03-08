Leeds United midfielder Phillips for England would be “big gamble” – Mills

Kalvin Phillips is like the mechanism of a fine, Swiss clock in that he makes the Leeds United machine tick with regularity. Converted from a box-to-box midfielder into a defensive juggernaut by Marcelo Bielsa, he’s being talked about by many as the best player in the Championship. It has led to England call up mutterings, something that has led Danny Mills to question whether it would be a good move.

There were some sections of Leeds United’s fanbase who were critical of Phillips before Bielsa reinvented him into the player that he is today. A series of consistently brilliant displays has seen all the doubting Thomases and Thomasinas skulk away into the shadows where, if we are being honest, they belong. Now it is plaudits rather than pelters that Phillips is receiving.

Phillips rise as the cream of the Sky Bet Championship has been observed by England boss Gareth Southgate who has been spotted at Elland Road taking in what Phillips could offer England moving forward. However, Danny Mills thinks that throwing Phillips into the mix for the upcoming Euros would be a mistake with Mills calling it a “big gamble.”

Despite earning plaudits from all for his displays for Leeds United in this season’s Sky Bet Championship, Mills thinks that it isn’t just about his ability, something which he says makes him “the best player in the Championship.”

However, the ‘gamble’ aspect, says Mills, comes from whether or not midfield enforcer Phillips could cope with all the rest of the baggage that comes with playing international football. He says: “It is about mentality. How does he feel when he walks into that situation when he is playing with players that he has never played with, or against? Mentally that can be very difficult – to make that step up. You feel very lonely.”

At the moment, Phillips is recovering from a slight injury which saw him sit out yesterday’s 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town. He is, however, set to be fit for Sunday’s game against Cardiff City according to what Marcelo Bielsa said in his after-match presser yesterday.