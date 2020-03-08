OPINION: Leeds United should award Berardi an extended deal

When former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino arrived to take the Whites away from the clutching grasp of GFH Capital, his transfer policy was akin to an eight-year-old writing out their birthday party list. Random names appeared and were drafted in from the Italian leagues to varying degrees of success. Most ended up not making an impact but one did – Gaetano Berardi.

To say that he is combative would be to do him a disservice because the former Sampdoria right-back gets stuck in with gusto – his red card record a testament to that. This summer he will have been at the club for six years and yesterday racked up his 150th game in Leeds United colours in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town that returned Leeds to the top of the Championship table.

He’s no longer that combative right-back who can shift over to cover the left-back spot and that is all down to United’s head coach Marcelo Bielsa. The legendary Argentinian has converted Berardi into a centre-back and one who fits his system perfectly.

However, with captain Liam Cooper and on-loan youngster Ben White performaing well at the centre of an impressive Leeds United defensive unit, chances are few and far between for the popular Berardi. He’s featured just 17 times this season as the Whites look to maintain their charge towards the Premier League.

Yet, when called upon, Berardi is dependable and slots into the centre-back position alongside whoever else are taking up the other slot. In that sense, he’s indispensable to the Whites but that indispensability is about to be tested with his current deal up this summer and there’s no smoke of a new deal on the horizon.

Look, he’s a squad player at best and I think that is a statement that is shared equally by Leeds United fans, the club and possibly even Berardi himself. Put that aside though, just for a moment, mind. He does deserve a new deal, possibly only a short extension but he does deserve one.

This is not only a player who has spilt blood for the cause at Elland Road but also one who showed loyalty by refusing to join the ‘Sicknote Six’ who sat out the Charlton game way back. On the playing side, he fits Bielsa’s system like a hand fits a glove.

Get the pens out Leeds United; show Gaetano Berardi where you want him to scrawl his name.