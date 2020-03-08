The 72
The 72
Leeds United forward Jean Kevin Augustin (9), on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, during the U23 Professional Development League match between U23 Sheffield Wednesday and U23 Leeds United at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 3 February 2020.
Championship

Leeds United won’t see what Augustin is really made of claims former White Whelan

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United forward Jean Kevin Augustin (9), on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, during the U23 Professional Development League match between U23 Sheffield Wednesday and U23 Leeds United at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 3 February 2020.

There was a need for a striker at Elland Road and the Whites seemed settled on Southampton’s Che Adams and there was serious consideration that they’d get their man. However, in the end, the Championship pacesetters were frustrated in that chase and ended up landing Jean-Kevin Augustin. However, he’s currently carrying an injury and former White Noel Whelan reckons that there’s a possibility it could be a somewhat wasted deal.

Buy a striker! Buy a striker! It became almost like a picket line chant from Leeds United fans across social media. Patrick Bamford was carrying the weight of the Whites frontline attack like Atlas with the world on his shoulders. Behind him, the options were stark to the point of threadbare what with Tyler Roberts suffering niggly injuries and beyond him the Under-23s.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher set for new Sheffield Wednesday contracts

The January scramble saw the Whites linked to the aforesaid Adams, Andre Gray and even Billy Sharp (by some) but the end product was a half-season loan for Red Bull Salzburg’s Augustin who’d endured a somewhat fruitless half-season loan at French glamour club Monaco.

Since being at Elland Road, Augustin has featured just three times for 48 minutes before a hamstring injury has left him, well, hamstrung. He’s not been named in any of the last three matchday squads by Marcelo Bielsa and Whelan, in speaking to Football Insider, says he doesn’t expect much input from the talented French youngster in the Whites promotion run-in.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Grant McCann previews Hull's visit to Stoke City

Commenting initially that Augustin was never really fit when he arrived at the club, Whelan goes on to say: “We’re not going to see the best of him and I very much doubt he’s going to contribute that much, quite honestly.

Whether Whelan’s words prove to be true or not, one cannot doubt that there is sense behind them. United have just nine games left in an end-of-season run-in that could see them return to the lofty heights of the Premier League. Assuming that he’ll first need to recover, then gain match fitness, it doesn’t leave much time for Augustin to get out there and make a difference.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts