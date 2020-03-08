Leeds United Meslier or Casilla situation – Phil Hay with bold view

It was a long, drawn-out affair was the FA investigation into Kiko Casilla and the allegations of racial abuse of Jonathan Leko but it ended a couple of Fridays ago and not in a good way for Leeds United’s former Real Madrid stopper. That decision allowed French youngster Ilhan Meslier to make a breakthrough. With many talking about how this situation will pan out, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has his say.

In a live Q&A after Leeds United had defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0, Hay popped up his usual Q&A session with fans and answered some of the questioned posed to him by Whites fans eager to tap into his views. One fan, Joe W, asked him about whether he thinks that Casilla will feature again or whether Meslier is now the Whites #1 keeper.

Meslier is highly thought of as one of the up-and-coming young keepers in European football and is a youth international for France. He arrived on a season-long loan from French side Lorient and Leeds are said to hold a £5 million purchase option on the 20-year-old. With Casilla being banned for eight games, Meslier has stepped into the breach and deputised for the Champions League winner.

In doing so, Meslier has kept consecutive clean sheets against Hull City (4-0) and Huddersfield Town (2-0) and will be hoping to keep up this level of consistency as Leeds strive towards a hoped-for promotion to the Premier League.

Joe W asks Hay the following: “Do you think Kiko will play again? Meslier could be number one now!” A straightforward enough question and one that is forced on the Whites through necessity rather than want. However, Hay’s reply is one with a sense of gravitas and one worth taking note of.

Hay’s reply to Joe W is as follows: “I’d say it’s unlikely but that’s really down to how the club choose to deal with this and what Casilla himself wants to do. It wouldn’t surprise me if we don’t see him again.” Opinionated, yes of course it is. The thing is though, Hay is a man who isn’t prone to knee-jerk reactions and is well thought of by Leeds United fans through his time writing about the club for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

For the moment it is an enforced issue that sees Meslier between the sticks for the next half-a-dozen games. The interesting part will come on April 18 and who is named in the starting spot when Leeds United face Barnsley at Elland Road.