Leeds United star Ayling comments on ‘copycat’ goal in 2-0 Terriers win

Luke Ayling has scored 13 goals across his career as a professional footballer, a career that started at Arsenal, took in Yeovil Town and Bristol City before ending up at Leeds United.

Of those 13 goals, six have come at Leeds United since his 2016 arrival at Elland Road with four of them coming this season. Indeed, ‘Bill’ is on a hot streak at the moment with three in his last five games for the Whites. Across these five games, United are unbeaten and currently enjoying a five-game, five-clean sheet win streak.

Today’s goal against Huddersfield Town in front of a 36,000+ crowd was likely the pick of his career goals and a contender for United’s goal of the season.

That was a goal, after two-and-a-half minutes that not only set Leeds United on their way to a 2-0 victory against noisy neighbours Huddersfield Town but was also one that had Ayling commenting on it over on the Leeds United website.

Commenting on his wonder strike, Ayling undersells it somewhat saying: “It just came across and I just thought sod it, I’m going to smash it!” He also mentioned in the article that he had scored a similar goal in training on Friday, something that the Whites were all too happy to tweet the video of (below):

👌 Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/5CWnFcYO1M — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 7, 2020

Next up for ‘Bill’ Ayling and Leeds United is a trip to Wales to face Cardiff City before a true six-point crunch game against Fulham – a game that could very well decide just whether a promotion is on the cards or whether the Whites need their cards marking.