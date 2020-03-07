Leeds United fans urged to ‘feel the noise’ as Whites step closer to promotion

Leeds United are on a five-game winning streak and are hitting the straps at the right time as they look to fight their way to the Premier League and a return to top-flight football for the first time in 16 years. Since their 19th place finish in 2003/04, the Whites have also seen the depths of League One and mediocrity in the Championship.

The last two seasons have been somewhat different and all that is down to one man, Marcelo Bielsa and the visionary football ethos that he has brought to Elland Road. Before his arrival, Leeds United were ploughing a series of monotonously mundane furrows that more often than not ended in middling mediocrity.

All that has been put to one side under Bielsa, buried out of sight. Instead, Whites fans are now fed on a diet of fast, flowing football that sees opponents dancing on the ends of the Whites conquistador’s blades. Possession-based football and a suffocating press have seen sides scythed through and cut to pieces. There are just nine games left in this campaign, one where the promised land of the Premier League creeps ever closer.

Today was the turn of Huddersfield Town to be put to the sword and made to dance to Bielsa’s tune in front of a season-high 36,514 crows at Elland Road. It was a game that resulted in a 2-0 victory for the Whites and another big step towards promotion.

Popey and Whelan urge Whites fans to feel the noise

🔊 ‘FEEL THE NOISE!!!’ 🔝 Leeds United went top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the West Yorkshire derby. 🎙 Hear how it sounded with @apopey and @NoelDavidWhelan on @BBCLeeds #LUFC pic.twitter.com/TY6PUqG12W — BBC West Yorkshire Sport (@WYSdaily) March 7, 2020

Leeds United for Huddersfield to brace themselves – the goals

Next up for Leeds United is a trip to the Principality to face Cardiff in the reverse fixture of an amazing match at Elland Road. Leeds were 3-0 up in that game and let Cardiff come storming back to level up the game in what turned out to be a pulsating affair. A win there against the Bluebirds would handily set up the big test against Fulham.

The Londoners, occupying 3rd place and seven behind United, have been drawing more lately than Tony Hart used to do in his heyday. Surely if the Whites turn over the Cottagers then that hopefully 10-point gap between the two sides with seven games left would allow Leeds fans to hope that promotion was on the cards…wouldn’t it?