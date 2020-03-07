The 72
The 72
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling (2) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 2 October 2018.
Championship

Leeds United fans urged to ‘feel the noise’ as Whites step closer to promotion

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United defender Luke Ayling (2) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 2 October 2018.

Leeds United are on a five-game winning streak and are hitting the straps at the right time as they look to fight their way to the Premier League and a return to top-flight football for the first time in 16 years. Since their 19th place finish in 2003/04, the Whites have also seen the depths of League One and mediocrity in the Championship.

The last two seasons have been somewhat different and all that is down to one man, Marcelo Bielsa and the visionary football ethos that he has brought to Elland Road. Before his arrival, Leeds United were ploughing a series of monotonously mundane furrows that more often than not ended in middling mediocrity.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Millwall boss gives injury update ahead of Forest tie

All that has been put to one side under Bielsa, buried out of sight. Instead, Whites fans are now fed on a diet of fast, flowing football that sees opponents dancing on the ends of the Whites conquistador’s blades. Possession-based football and a suffocating press have seen sides scythed through and cut to pieces. There are just nine games left in this campaign, one where the promised land of the Premier League creeps ever closer.

Today was the turn of Huddersfield Town to be put to the sword and made to dance to Bielsa’s tune in front of a season-high 36,514 crows at Elland Road. It was a game that resulted in a 2-0 victory for the Whites and another big step towards promotion.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Former Blackpool star hails Critchley appointment as progressive
Popey and Whelan urge Whites fans to feel the noise

Leeds United for Huddersfield to brace themselves – the goals

Next up for Leeds United is a trip to the Principality to face Cardiff in the reverse fixture of an amazing match at Elland Road. Leeds were 3-0 up in that game and let Cardiff come storming back to level up the game in what turned out to be a pulsating affair. A win there against the Bluebirds would handily set up the big test against Fulham.

The Londoners, occupying 3rd place and seven behind United, have been drawing more lately than Tony Hart used to do in his heyday. Surely if the Whites turn over the Cottagers then that hopefully 10-point gap between the two sides with seven games left would allow Leeds fans to hope that promotion was on the cards…wouldn’t it?

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts