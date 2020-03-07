Leeds United set to snap up Harrison as Bielsa’s first Premier League signing

Five wins in a row and five clean sheets. It’s looking more and more certain that Leeds United are heading back to the promised land that is the Premier League. Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that when that happens Marcelo Bielsa is going gunning for Jack Harrison on a permanent deal.

Manchester City winger Harrison is reaching the end of his second successive season at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa and it is a stay that is showing signs of real promise as the season draws to a close. Already this season his output of five goals and seven assists puts him ahead of the four goals and three assists that he achieved last year, his first under Bielsa.

Football Insider’s Veysey, reporting a ‘Leeds source’ says that Bielsa “is in no doubt” that the Manchester City winger “has what it takes to make an impact” in the Premier League and that the legendary Argentinian “wants to make” Harrison his first signing of the summer.

That signing, of course, is dependent on United actually gaining promotion but their current five-game winning streak sees them placed at the top of the Sky Bet Championship pile and seven points ahead of Fulham in 3rd with those two sides meeting in a fortnight in what will be a proper six-pointer of a game.

Win that game, and the upcoming one against Cardiff and Leeds could very well be 10 points clear of the Cottagers with just six games left to play. Should that be the scenario then Leeds United fans just might want to start to believe that this is their time; that this is the time that Premier League football comes back to Leeds.