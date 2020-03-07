Leeds United said to be readying Douglas for Elland Road summer exit

According to Wayne Veysey, writing for Football Insider, Leeds United are looking to cut their losses and sell former Wolves left-back Barry Douglas in the summer.

Douglas arrived at Elland Road ahead of last season, a £3million buy from promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that Leeds fans saw as something of a bargain buy. He was coming off of a highly-productive season at Molineux where he scored five goals and laid on a staggering 16 assists.

With fans salivating to the point of almost uncontrollable drooling, there was a hope that this Wolves form would translate into similar output at Elland Road under the fluid attacking play of Marcelo Bielsa. Sadly, that Black Country form was never fully captured and Douglas’ first season with the Whites brought just five assists from his 27 appearances for the Whites.

This season the popular Scot has been wracked with injuries and has made 11 appearances for the West Yorkshire side, just four of these being starts as he racked up just 438 minutes of action. The injury situation has seen him drop to an effective third-choice left-back behind Stuart Dallas and Gjanni Alioski.

Tipping a hat to a “source with knowledge of Leeds’ transfer plans,” Veysey says that the Whites “do not expect Douglas to be at the club next season.” The Scotland defender was on the bench today as the Whites completed a fifth win, and a fifth clean sheet, in succession with Huddersfield Town being swept aside.

If Football Insider’s inside source is correct, United could also be sweeping aside Barry Douglas come the summer as they look to prepare for what will hopefully be a welcome return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.