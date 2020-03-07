TWO things we learned from Hull’s humiliating Stoke defeat

Hull City’s recent performances reached an all-time low today after they were thrashed 5-1 by fellow relegation contenders Stoke City.

Grant McCann’s position at the helm is becoming increasingly under pressure after he saw his side extend their winless run to 11 games.

The loss sends The Tigers tumbling down four places to 21st with two points separating them from the drop zone.

City face 22nd place Charlton Athletic at the KCOM Stadium next, a clash that will have huge ramifications in the context of the Championship season.

Whilst it is hard to see where Hull’s next point is going to come from, here we look at TWO things we learned or perhaps, already knew from Hull’s humiliating defeat at the bet365 stadium.

McCann has lost the dressing room

A 5-1 loss against a relegation contender is unforgivable, especially given the context of the situation that The Tigers find themselves in.

The performance personified the player’s lack of desire or fight to lift themselves out of the relegation battle. There was only one team that looked as though they had the correct demeanour to grab a much-needed victory, and unfortunately, that side wasn’t wearing the black & amber sash of Hull City.

Whilst it is easy to blame the suicidal decisions of the board to allow Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to leave, it is still McCann’s job to galvanize, organize and motivate this squad of players to apply themselves correctly on the pitch.

It feels as though McCann has run out of ideas and this has been reflected in the player’s performances. McCann spoke to Hull Daily Mail post-match and when posed the question about whether he was concerned about the situation, he said:

“We need to get some of these players back off the injury table. People are staying in the treatment room for weeks and weeks and we need some of them back to give us help.”

This statement could suggest that the injuries were catastrophic and McCann has been ill-fated with the number of injury concerns. However, this comment could be more deep-rooted than you would think.

The number of injuries sustained since the players drop off in performances has been alarmingly unusual. You shouldn’t rush a player’s return to fitness, but it also doesn’t sound like these ‘injured’ players are trying their hardest to return and help a side that has endured a lengthy freefall down the table.

Lack of structure alarming

The structure at the top of the football club has been an unresolved issue that has plagued City for years, but it is now equally apparent that this lack of structure has trickled down into the playing staff.

The Tigers leaked three goals in 18 first-half minutes to surrender the match before even reaching the interval.

Although City struggled to handle Stoke’s attacking firepower, McCann’s side were desperately struggling to create going forward too with their first attempt on the Potter’s goal arriving in the 73rd minute – their only goal of the contest.

This structure, or lack of it, is an attribute that City has struggled to maintain since their 5-1 loss to Brentford at the beginning of February and perhaps alarm bells should have started ringing then.

It wasn’t anticipated by many that the injury to captain Eric Lichaj would have had this detrimental effect on the squad, however, since the full back’s injury in their 1-1 draw at Reading, Hull have lost five of their last six and conceded 19 goals in the process.

In a squad full of youthful exuberance, Hull lack players with the requisite leadership skills and players who have featured regularly in England’s second tier.

Only Jackson Irvine has racked up more than a century of appearances in the Championship and whilst he has been tasked with the ‘leadership’ berth in his role as vice-captain, his lack of authority and organization in the middle of the park is especially alarming.

The structure of a side is something that is ultimately down to the manager who has the job of organizing the team. This is something that hasn’t improved for City recently and is something that won’t change while McCann is at the helm.

The board has the unenviable job of making a decision in the coming days on McCann’s future, with 9 games to go and a crunch game to come with Charlton, would it be wise to sack the manager? Or hope that something miraculously changes to the faltering mentality of the playing squad?