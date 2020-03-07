Ipswich Town show nothing special as Coventry take the points

Every game is a must-win for Ipswich, and especially Paul Lambert, so when the visitors are the league leaders Coventry the emotion of the day is, well, nervous.

Coventry play fluid football an,d although their home is in question, a loyal away following get to watch some impressive passing and lively football.

Ipswich are in disarray. In the eyes of many, it should be the Tractor Boys topping the table, not 12 points and eight places behind.

A series of injuries and bad decisions is not to blame. Many would point at the owner and manager but they too do not take the shots. Ipswich have been average and with suspensions across their heart, today would be tough. No Downes, no Jackson, accompanied by no Norwood, Vincent Young and Danny Rowe – the exclusion of Keane, Donacien, Earl and Wilson means yet another rotation.

The game kicked into life after 16 minutes, a flurry of passes led to a foul on Nolan before the break toward the goal, a pass to feet and a ref turn of the defence saw Matt Godden slot past Norris who’s boot wasn’t enough to block, 0-1.

The Coventry fans broke into “Sacked in the morning” the chorus greeted with applause, a sickening sound for any real football fan.

On 21 mins Sears was scythed down, but no whistle. From the remarkably laid-back referee, I learned from the comments around me that apparently the refs next game is Stowmarket under 9s vs Witnesham Wasps, tomorrow lunchtime.

Ipswich started to show movement, although Coventry’s marauding style hampered fluid football.

On 28 mins a lofted ball to an unmarked Nolan saw the Scouser try a looping header directly into the keeper’s hands, when, if Nolan had composed himself, he would have realised he had time to bake a cake before shooting.

Coventry are easily the best passing team in the division, but it does help if you let them do it, Ipswich showed today their lack of confidence. Prodigal son Andre Dozzell, anonymous in the first half, a simple business card for Ipswich this season, was an example of archetypal disjointed play.

Gwion Edwards had his opposite number tied up but the progressive movement has seen Coventry counter this, moving players wide to deal with Edwards, releasing the pressure from new Norwich asset McCullum.

On 39 mins Sears broke off a well-played pass but finds the keeper, Coventry break from the move and panic the Ipswich defence, Woolfenden needing a sky ball to calm it, followed by another Ipswich break but Sears blasts high, frustration from the diminutive forward. Suddenly Teddy Bishop beats three to be wiped out, no whistle. The Coventry breakaway was also stifled by a wiping out which went unpunished – evens on the poor officiating this time. The whistle blows for half time.

On the way off the pitch, Norris manages to get booked for levelling opinions toward the officials. Probably regarding their failure to flag the foul before the goal.

The second half was to see a turn in play, presumably a do-or-die speech from Paul Lambert has inspired the Ipswich team. Dozzell has shown up, along with Nolan and Judge the Ipswich midfield began pulling the strings, frustratingly with no end product the attacks are stifled and the game simmers.

After what seems like an age, the referee began to acknowledge the tackles and both teams begin to collect cards. A break from Coventry sees a one-on-one, although the flag was raised.

Tyreece Simpson, the former Rugby League graduate joined the action and for a little while offered promise to the masses in the cold Suffolk county town, but, as with the vast majority of this season, promises remain undelivered.

At this point I could not really focus on the minutiae of the game any longer, a feeling of possibility crept across the fans, the expectation of an equaliser offering a tiny glimpse of light, in an ever-darkening season.

There were attacks both ways, another cup-final-style keeper-up-for-the-corner, but no goal came. Coventry left with the points, Ipswich were left with the feeling of finality and the ringing of the whistle in their ears.

The last hopes of promotion fading with the two-tone kit of Coventry’s musical celebration, firmly in the rearview mirror. Not accelerating away, more like leaving the scene of a crime. Ipswich and their fans now wait for the end of the season, and the departure of hope, youth and possibly a manager.