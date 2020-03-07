OPINION: Hull City suffer another brutal loss but who must pay the price – Allam bells ringing

Leeds United handed Hull City a harsh lesson in front of their own fans last weekend as they cruised to a 4-0 win. It was a display of typical swashbuckling football from the Whites against a clawless Tigers side who could do nothing to stem the tide that flooded over them.

Today the East Yorkshire side travelled to Stoke City who started the game in the relegation places with Hull just five points clear of them. However, trade those five points for five goals and it was a rampant Stoke outfit who did everything to compound the misery of the Tigers who meekly crumpled to a 5-1 loss at the Brittania Stadium.

This hiding, and let’s not beat about the bush as that is what it was, means that their long-form record over the last dozen games looks like this: LLLLLDLDLLL. Whilst that combination of Ls and Ds would confuse a Roman, it doesn’t leave the mind of any Hull City fan roaming. That mind is fixed and most of what is being said over on Twitter can never be published here on The72.

Still, it is a rotten run of form that has seen managers sacked for much, much less. Just glancing over their short form of six games and it is miserable enough to witness, never mind it doubled out to 12 games.

The Tigers last six games have brought just one point from a drawn game against Swansea – a draw where they conceded four goals. In that dozen games, they have scored just six goals and conceded 19. Questions are deservedly being asked and you’d not expect anything different given these startling statistics.

Who’s to blame though? It seems harsh to blame manager grant McCann who had two of his biggest assets in Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen sold in January, the club effectively pulling the rug from under the former Doncaster Rovers manager’s feet.

Scuppered to such a degree, it might be understandable to say that the blame doesn’t lie there with McCann. No, I would hazard a guess that most Hull City fans would hold on to the former Donny boss if it meant one thing – getting rid of the Allams.