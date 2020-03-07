OPINION: Sheffield Wednesday suffer brutal loss – could this be the end of Monk

As losses go, away defeats are seen as somewhat more acceptable than beatings handed out in front of your own fans. However, there’s a limit to this and there’s no legislating that a 5-0 beating on any pitch, anywhere.

However, that is what has happened today for Sheffield Wednesday who have travelled down to London to take on playoff contenders Brentford and will travel back up the M1 licking their wounds after an absolute hiding. No point dressing it up with fancy words, no point at all; it would just be pointless equivocation.

Put simply, the Owls were battered to such a degree that if this were a boxing match then the referee would have stepped in to save them from any unnecessary punishment. If fans could have thrown the towel in, you’d not have criticised Sheffield Wednesday fans for doing so.

Words will be bandied about after the game, the Owls performance will be dissected and likely it will be brutal. Already Twitter is gearing up and fans are more than critical about the slide the South Yorkshire side are in…and it is a slide. The last 12 games have brought two wins, seven losses and three draws with Garry Monk’s men scoring just nine times whilst conceding 24.

Yes, the players are getting some proper pelters for their role in the demise that has seen the Owls plucked to the point of flightless baldness. Yet, the buck hasn’t stopped there and understandably not. Many fans are calling for the head of Garry Monk and who can blame them.

With Wednesday in such a tailspin of form from their early-season promise questions do need t obe asked. Primed on the lips of many Owls fans will be a simple one – how long can Monk last before he needs to be replaced?