Leeds United said to be interested in developments of £20m Manchester City defender

According to a report from website 90min.com, Leeds United are said to have asked to be “kept in the loop” about Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo. However, any hopes of landing the highly-rated young Citizen will rest on the interests of five current Premier League sides and their intentions.

It’s been a season of much joy for Leeds United fans with the Whites currently pushing very hard for promotion out of the Sky Bet Championship and into the ‘big league’ that is the Premier League. A big blip in performance has been put behind them and they are currently on a winning streak of four games that could be stretched to five with a victory this afternoon over local rivals Huddersfield Town.

One player who has stood out for the Whites is Brighton loanee Ben White whose performances as the centre-back partner to Liam Cooper have been of the highest degree of consistency. Such consistency is bound to be recognised and it has been with sides such as Premier League champions-elect Liverpool said queuing up for him.

Adarabioyo, who Leeds United are said to have asked to be “kept in the loop” about is a player who would fill the gap left by White should the West Yorkshire side find themselves promoted to the Premier League this season. However, Adarabioyo is another youngster who has caught the eye whilst on loan at Blackburn this season and also has his suitors.

Whilst Leeds have asked to be kept up to date with proceedings, 90min.com’s source says that they are amongst a huddle of Premier League clubs with Everton said to be leading the pack. Other clubs said to be showing interest include Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Southampton.

90min.com say that Manchester City will not be letting the England Under-19 international go on the cheap despite the local lad only having 12 months left on his current deal. They say that “City will set their initial asking price at £20m” which is a sizeable fee considering he has just 55 games of Championship experience for West Brom and Blackburn to go alongside 44 games playing for Manchester City’s reserves in the Premier League 2 competition.