Grant McCann looks ahead to “difficult” game at Stoke City today

Grant McCann’s Hull City are desperate for a win at Stoke City today to lift the doom and gloom around the club.

The Tigers have slipped into relegation trouble having not won in their last ten games in the Championship.

They were two points off the Play-Offs on New Year’s Day after their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough but have since lost eight games and drawn twice.

Hull travel to the Bet365 Stadium only three points above the drop zone and Stoke could leapfrog them if they win.









McCann has spoken ahead of the game, as per Hull’s official club website: “The next ten games are obviously going to define our season and decide where we end up in the table. First up is Stoke City today and that is the most important fixture right now. It’s going to be a difficult game because Michael O’Neill has done a decent job since going in there.”

“If you look at Stoke and the players they’ve got, you would’ve imagined they’d be in and around the top six, but they find themselves below us in the table. People will dress it up as a six-pointer and things like that but we don’t. It’s the next game and the next one that we want to go and perform in to try and get a result.”

He added: “We’ve been working hard this week and we’re focused on making sure we deliver a good performance.”

Stoke will see today as a massive opportunity to boost their survival hopes. For Hull, a loss will see their freefall towards League One continue. Can McCann’s side get a result against the Potters?