Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray rebuffs MLS interest in Derrick Williams

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has poured cold water on speculation linking Derrick Williams with a move to America, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The Rovers’ defender has been linked with a move to the MLS over recent days but Mowbray has insisted no approach has been made.

Williams, who is 27 years old, is a key player for the Lancashire side and has played a part in their rise to Play-Off contention this season.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently in his fourth season at Ewood Park and has played 141 games during his time there. He had spells at Aston Villa and Bristol City before his move to Rovers.

Mowbray has commented on the rumours linking him to the MLS, as per Lancashire Live: “By word of mouth it’s landed with me. But unless anyone picks the phone up and puts a number in front of us then there’s no question to answer I would suggest.”

“You hear whispers and rumours but no-one has put any money down and made us make a decision. My first reaction is that it’s ludicrous, it’s silly, why would we weaken our squad by losing a player who might not be playing in the team at this moment but he’s a solid, experienced, sound player who’s played a lot of football for this club in several positions.”

He added: “There’s no decision to make because no-one has picked the phone up and asked the question.”

Blackburn travel to Pride Park to take on Derby County tomorrow afternoon and will be eager to close the gap on the top six.