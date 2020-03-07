Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher set for new Sheffield Wednesday contracts

Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher are close to signing new contracts at Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The duo have been key players for the Owls this season and are set to be rewarded with new deals.

Fox, who is 26 years old, was linked with a move away from Hillsborough last summer but has since resurrected his Wednesday career under Garry Monk.

Fletcher has scored 13 goals in all competitions this term in his best goal scoring season so far with the Yorkshire side.

When asked about how close his side were to striking a deal with Fox, Monk said, as per Yorkshire Live: “Hopefully very soon. We are still talking. I think there are a few little details…that side I don’t really go into. I leave that to the club, the player and his representative. All I know is Morgan is happy. He wants to be here from the conversations I have had with him. I’m sure that will be sorted as soon as both parties are happy.”

“Steven Fletcher as well. We are trying to work through them. Once those are done, you can then possibly move on and go from there. From talking to the players and the club, it is going well and hopefully it (deal signed) should be very soon.”

It has been a frustrating season for Sheffield Wednesday after a promising start. They face a tricky test away to Brentford at Griffin Park today with their campaign starting to fizzle out.

Getting Fox and Fletcher down on a new contracts would be a big boost for next term.