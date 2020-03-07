Preston North End looking to push contract talks with key players

Preston North End are looking to open talks with a number of first-team players who are out of contract at the end of the season, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd, captain Tom Clarke and experienced midfielder Paul Gallagher are all set to become free agents in June with the Lilywhites looking to begin negotiations sooner rather than later.

The likes of Matthew Crowe, Matthew Hudson, Connor Simpson and Kevin O’Connor also see their deals come to an end this year.

Preston have another year of key players like Ben Pearson, Alan Browne, Ben Davies, Sean Maguire and Darnell Fisher (on contracts until 2021), but may be sweating on their long-term futures if new contracts are not struck soon.

Their boss Alex Neil has said, as per the Lancashire Post: “There are quite a few open ends in terms of contracts which we would like to get sorted. All I can do is make recommendations, then it is up to the player, agent and club to sit down and get it resolved.”

“I’m trying to push that as much as I can but I’m not in complete control of that. I don’t deal with money, the money is not my bag. What I do is focus on the team, getting the team ready.”

The Lancashire side are currently 6th in the Championship and are looking to consolidate their position in the Play-Offs with 10 games of the season left to play. They welcome QPR to Deepdale this afternoon.