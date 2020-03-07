Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray comments on Jack Vale and Lewis Thompson’s loan departures

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes youngsters Jack Vale and Lewis Thompson will benefit from playing regular first-team football, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The duo have joined National League duo Barrow and AFC Fylde on loan for the rest of the season.

Vale links up with Rovers’ teammates Matthew Platt and Tom White at Holker Street. Ian Evatt’s side are currently top of the fifth tier and have their sights firmly set on promotion to the Football League.

Thompson, on the other hand, will be looking to help prevent AFC Fylde from dropping into the sixth tier with Jim Bentley’s men sat in the relegation zone.

Mowbray thinks the loan moves suit his young duo and has said, as per Lancashire Live: “They’re young players that are going to play mens football. We have a few players at Barrow and I think Jack will hopefully fit into that environment and that culture. Hopefully it will be a smooth transition for him (Vale) and he can get some game time there.”

“It’s always interesting with young players, especially when you talk to their agents and they’re telling you that you’ve got the next Lionel Messi on your hands, and yet in the past they’ve gone to Accrington or Rochdale and they can’t get a game. And then it opens their eyes a little bit and football is a lot tougher than they think.”

Blackburn take on Derby County at Pride Park tomorrow and will be looking to close the gap on the Play-Offs.