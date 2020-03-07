The 72
The 72
Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England on 3 November 2018.
Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray comments on Jack Vale and Lewis Thompson’s loan departures

By on 0 Comments
Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park, Blackburn, England on 3 November 2018.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes youngsters Jack Vale and Lewis Thompson will benefit from playing regular first-team football, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The duo have joined National League duo Barrow and AFC Fylde on loan for the rest of the season.

Vale links up with Rovers’ teammates Matthew Platt and Tom White at Holker Street. Ian Evatt’s side are currently top of the fifth tier and have their sights firmly set on promotion to the Football League.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Morgan Fox and Steven Fletcher set for new Sheffield Wednesday contracts

Thompson, on the other hand, will be looking to help prevent AFC Fylde from dropping into the sixth tier with Jim Bentley’s men sat in the relegation zone.

Mowbray thinks the loan moves suit his young duo and has said, as per Lancashire Live: “They’re young players that are going to play mens football. We have a few players at Barrow and I think Jack will hopefully fit into that environment and that culture. Hopefully it will be a smooth transition for him (Vale) and he can get some game time there.”

“It’s always interesting with young players, especially when you talk to their agents and they’re telling you that you’ve got the next Lionel Messi on your hands, and yet in the past they’ve gone to Accrington or Rochdale and they can’t get a game. And then it opens their eyes a little bit and football is a lot tougher than they think.”

IN OTHER NEWS:  Grant McCann looks ahead to "difficult" game at Stoke City today

Blackburn take on Derby County at Pride Park tomorrow and will be looking to close the gap on the Play-Offs.

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts