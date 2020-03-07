Leeds United midfielder Klich’s words embody Whites ethos

Mateusz Klich was very nearly bombed out of Leeds United under former boss Thomas Christiansen. Sent back to Holland and the Eredivisie, the Poland international looked to have had his cards marked at Elland Road. He’s been reborn under Marcelo Bielsa and speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) ahead of today’s game was in ebullient mood.

Since Bielsa took over the reins at Elland Road, Klich has become an integral cog in the Argentinian’s side, a part of the midfield mechanism that helps United to purr and tick with the frightening regularity of a metronome. Such is Bielsa’s appreciation of the Pole, Klich has never failed to start a Sky Bet Championship game under Bielsa.

29-year-old Klich has now amassed a total of 98 games for Leeds United, scoring 15 goals and adding a further 13 assists. this season the popular midfielder has started all 36 games for the Whites, racking up 3,090 minutes on the pitch and weighing in with four goals and four assists. His all-action, combative displays have also won over a more than critical fanbase, a fanbase that are seeing him for the important player that he is.

Per the YEP, Klich also opens up on the mindset that Leeds United have at the moment, the key ethos that is helping them turn over teams. Speaking to the YEP Klich said:

“We won away at Huddersfield 2-0 [in the reverse match], so they will come here to try and win the game. They need points but we cannot allow them to think they can beat us. It’s going to be a tough game. It is a derby game and I can’t wait for it.” Mateusz Klich – speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post

Today’s game, if results go the right way for Leeds, could see them return to the top of the table and maintain, or even increase, the gap over the playoff-chasing pack. That would leave the Whites in a favourable position and just nine games to navigate towards the end of a season where promotion to the Premier League has been on the cards.