Leeds United heavily complimented by Huddersfield boss Cowley ahead of crunch match

Tomorrow afternoon will see Leeds United hoping to continue their recent run of good form with the Whites welcoming Huddersfield Town and looking for a fifth win on the spin. Last time out the annihilated Hull City, blowing the Tigers away with a four-goal super-show. It was a display fans have seen before and Terriers boss Danny Cowley is highly complimentary of Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Both sides head into tomorrow’s game on the back of 4-0 victories with Leeds beating Hull City and Town hitting their quartet of goals past Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic. It is a game that will also pit 2nd place, Leeds, against their 17th place visitors from just up the M62 and restoke old rivalries that will be played out in front of a bumper crowd.

Marcelo Bielsa’s charges will bring their BielsaBall brand of football with them and it is football packed with a threat that Cowley knows only too well from their last meeting when the Whites walked away with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Gjanni Alioski and Pablo Hernandez. Since then, United have survived a huge blip and come out of the other side all guns blazing.

The threat that Leeds United pose was something that was picked up on by Cowley in his pre-match presser from earlier today. Commenting on this, the Terriers boss said of the Whites:

“They have intensity with fast and furious football. Their movement is the best in the league. They ask an awful lot of questions defensively, so we have to match that physically and tactically – and we have to cause Leeds a problem when we have the ball. We must focus on both sides., To get a result at Elland Road we have to be on top of our game.” Danny Cowley – March 6, 2020

Cowley also added that whilst his side has improved of late, it is still going to be a big ask against Leeds in their own Elland Road backyard. Not only have Leeds won their last four games but they have also kept four clean sheets into the bargain. Miserly at the back, dangerous going forward, it will be a big ask of Huddersfield Town. The Terriers boss said as much adding: “We are in a better place but we are respectful of a Leeds team who are the best in this division in my opinion.”