Championship

Huddersfield Town boss Cowley admits it will be tough at Elland Road

Huddersfield Manager Danny Cowley and Huddersfield Assistant Manager Nicky Cowley during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Hull City at the John Smiths Stadium, Huddersfield, England on 5 October 2019.

Across this season, the respective form of Huddersfield Town and tomorrow’s hosts, Leeds United, is like chalk and cheese. That is as stark as day and it is easily identifiable just by looking at their respective positions in the league table. It is a match that Terriers boss Danny Cowley admits will be a challenge for his side.

Town sit in 17th place and have been a side that has flirted with a relegation battle at times in this campaign. Cowley’s side have turned a mini-corner recently courtesy of consecutive wins against Charlton Athletic (4-0) last time out and Bristol City (2-1) last time out. That brace of wins made it three wins in their last six games.

Opponents Leeds United have only known the upper levels of the Sky Bet Championship table and haven’t been any lower than 3rd this season. They’ve survived a blip of form and have put together a four-game winning streak that included a 4-0 hammering of Hull City in their last game. The Whites have taken 13 points from their last 18 available and have the form of promotion contenders stamped all over them.

Cowley is under no illusions that Leeds will severely test his Huddersfield side and admitted as much in his pre-game presser today.  On this topic, Cowley said:

“We are respectful of Leeds, they’ve had a really good season in a good position. They have intensity with fast and furious football. Their movement is the best in the league. They ask an awful lot of questions defensively, so we have to match that physically and tactically – and we have to cause Leeds a problem when we have the ball. We must focus on both sides., To get a result at Elland Road we have to be on top of our game.” Danny Cowley – 6th March, 2020

Cowley thinks that the Terriers are in a better place than they were last time against Leeds United, a game at the John Smiths that saw them lose 2-0 to a Whites side in their pomp. He puts this down to a good January window and transfer business which saw them trim their cloth according to the style they wished to have.

This has allowed them to refind some form and has put them on a trajectory that fans will hope continues to jettison them away from the clutches of a relegation battle that is threatening many of the team directly below them.

