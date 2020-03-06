Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook praises “role model” Sam Morsy

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has praised his sides’ skipper Sam Morsy, as per a report by Wigan Today.

The Egypt international has played a key part in the Latics’ recent revival, helping them win three games last week against Reading, Millwall and table toppers West Bromwich Albion.

Morsy, who is 28 years old, joined the North-West side in 2016 from Chesterfield and has since gone on to become a key player. He has helped Wigan gain promotion from League One twice before and was part of Cook’s side who stayed up last season in the Championship.

The Latics are hoping to do the same again this term and are currently two points above the relegation zone with 10 games left to play.

Cook has hailed the work of his captain Morsy, as per Wigan Today: “I think when you look around football clubs, especially at Championship level, the reason the captains are captains is because of something. Sammy has always been a fantastic role model for our players, how he conducts himself between Monday and Friday to get ready for the game on Saturday is huge.”

“He trains hard, he lives his life for football, and he’s only ever focused on getting better, which can only rub off on other players. I think a lot of modern-day players are guilty of just enjoying being footballers. But if you’re a footballer, you’ve got a part to play in the community, in the dressing room, and to act as a role model for the football club. Sammy does that perfectly for us.”

Wigan take on relegation rivals Luton Town at the DW Stadium tomorrow in a massive clash.