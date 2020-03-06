Gloucester City snap up ex-Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Port Vale defender Gavin Gunning

Gloucester City have signed former Football League defender Gavin Gunning on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The centre-back has penned a deal until the end of the season with the National League North side.

Gunning, who is 29 years old, has had spells in non-league at Billericay Town and Solihull Moors this season and could make his debut for the Tigers tomorrow away at Kettering Town.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international stared his career at Crumlin United but moved to England as a youngster to join Blackburn Rovers in 2006. He never made a senior appearance for the Lancashire side but did gain first-team experience out on loan at Tranmere Rovers, Rotherham United, Bury and Motherwell.

Gunning left Ewood Park on a permanent deal to sign for Dundee United in 2011 and spent three years with the Scottish side, playing 99 times and chipping in with 10 goals.

He returned down the border for spells at Birmingham City and Oldham Athletic before returning to Tannadice in November 2015.

Stints at Greenock Morton, Grimsby Town and Port Vale followed on for the well-travelled defender before he rocked up at Forest Green Rovers last season. He helped Mark Cooper’s side get into the League Two Play-Offs before moving on last summer.

Gunning has now moved on to his third club in a year but will now be looking to impress for Gloucester in the sixth tier. They are currently 20th in the league and six points above the relegation zone.