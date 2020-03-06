Oldham investment by Laurence Bassini ‘agreed’

According to Sky Sports, former Watford chairman Laurence Bassini has agreed to invest £6.2 million pounds into the club.

Oldham find themselves in a comfortable 17th place in the table, 19 points ahead of the solitary relegation spot after 36 games.

Although there are no relegation possibilities this season, before Bassini’s supposed agreement, it was expected that Oldham would be forced into administration and a customary 12-point deduction.

Despite being banned from any involvement in football in 2013, Bassini’s financial misconduct whilst in charge of the Hornets placed him with a three-year ban.

Bassini was last involved with football whilst at Bolton Wanderers but failed in a bid to buy the club after failing to provide sufficient evidence of funds to the EFL.

Former director Simon Blitz told Sun Sport that he would be willing to sell the ground to current owner Abdallah Lemsagam for 6 million, however, it appears Bassini has agreed a deal to take over the League Two club meaning the Moroccan’s two-year spell at the helm could come to an abrupt end.

This news comes after Lemsagam settled a £570,000 bill with Oldham’s former owners to prevent the Latic’s from entering administration.

Whilst it appears that Bassini has an agreement in place to take over the club, whether the deal gets finalized will be subject to EFL approval.

Given Bassini’s previous ownership issues and his failure to provide sufficient funds after he tried to take over Bolton Wanderers, it isn’t expected that Bassini will pass the EFL’s ‘fit and proper’ test.