Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara looks ahead to final 10 games

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara wants to play a big part in their promotion push, whether that’s starting or coming off the bench, as per their official club website.

The Frenchman was part of the Cottagers’ side who were promoted from the Championship two years ago under Slavisa Jokanovic and has his sights set on another one this term.

Kamara, who is 24 years old, has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

He has only played 61 minutes over the past three games for Scott Parker’s side and is eager to play more of a part for the rest of the campaign.

He has said, as per their website: “I don’t know if I’m worthy of a start yet. When I come in, I play for the team. If I do well, that’s good for everyone. If I start, I’ll be ready to do my job and help everyone out.”

“We have 10 games left and we want to win every game. We have to win in Bristol (City), just like any game. We play a lot of the top sides, and if we win every game we will go up. We have to gain momentum.”

He added: “We know we need to approach each game with confidence. Every game is a cup final, because we play West Brom, Leeds, Brentford and Nottingham Forest. We need to win to stop them. We play them all so it’s in our hands but they will think the same thing, so there’s something in it for everyone which makes it very interesting.”

Fulham are currently 3rd in the league and five points behind Leeds United in the automatic promotion places with 10 games left to play.